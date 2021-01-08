The Washington County commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to spend $96,300 to hire a consultant to help the county seek grants.
The commissioners hired Salvo Strategies LLC and agreed to pay the Pittsburgh-based company $8,000 a month to research grant opportunities and submit applications on the county’s behalf.
Commissioner Larry Maggi voted yes, but asked his fellow commissioners Diana Irey Vaughan and Nick Sherman if they could reconsider the position next year before deciding on whether to extend the contract with Salvo.
“I just want to make sure we revisit this (to see) how successful it was,” Maggi said. “Hopefully it will be successful.”
“Absolutely,” Irey Vaughan responded.
The consultant will look for funding opportunities and write grant applications in conjunction with Erie-based firm Parker Philips.