A second person has died in Washington County from COVID-19 as the number of local and statewide cases of the virus continued to rise Saturday.
The county had 79 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of four since Friday, the state department of health said.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” health Sec. of Rachel Levine said Saturday.
Devin Taquino, 47, of Donora, who died from the virus on Good Friday, became the first COVID-19 victim in Washington County. The identity of the second victim was not immediately known Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County surpassed 1,000 Saturday when the number of deaths there from the virus increase by four.
There were 1,009 cases, an increase of 62 from Friday, with the rise attributed to data being released from labs in batches and other factors, the county's health department said.
"We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted," the health department said.
The county also began Saturday to include probable cases in its tally, those involving patients who have symptoms after having close contact with someone with the virus. The increase was also blamed on more tests being performed in nursing homes and other communal living facilities, the health department said.
The death toll in Allegheny increased Saturday to 47.
