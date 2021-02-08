The Washington County Republican Party unanimously selected its new slate of officers during a Jan. 9 meeting, elevating Dave Ball to party chairman.
Ball takes the place of previous party chairman Mark Hrutkay, who will now serve as vice chairman.
Ball said all of the officers ran on a slate together and he’s looking forward to working with Hrutkay to continue the Republican Party’s success in Washington County after sweeping the open row offices in 2019 and increased registration.
“Mark and I are a team,” Ball said. “We work very much together and have been very successful at it and hope to continue that.”
He added that there are numerous important off-year elections in 2021, including races for county controller, recorder of deeds and sheriff, along with three district magistrate offices.
“It’s not the (presidential) election but it’s an important election,” Ball said.
Angela Carrier returns as treasurer while Jodie Sherman is the new second vice chairwoman, and April Betzner is the new secretary.