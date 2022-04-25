Residents of Washington County gathered under blue skies and sunshine Saturday as part of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Pick Up PA initiative.
At several locations throughout the county, volunteers collected litter, bagged sticks and leaves, and hauled trash from lakes and streams.
Nottingham Township began its cleanup day event with pastries donated by Panera and piping hot coffee before residents, and Finleyville-based Boy Scout Troop 1452 and Cub Scout Troop 1542 set out to greenify areas around the municipal building. In East Washington, the Park and Shade Tree Commission led 30 volunteers in a cleanup event at Nicholas Cumer and Memorial parks and along the nearby stream.
Other county events included a City of Washington Community Cleanup Day, where volunteers led by the Dreamers Co., Washington and Jefferson College and the Washington Business District Authority spruced up Pine Alley. Ken Krugh, president of the Canonsburg Lake Restoration and Improvement Association, and nearly 20 volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning along the water. While volunteers tidied the area, others enjoyed fishing, boating and kayaking on what was one of the first gloriously warm days of spring.