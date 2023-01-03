The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) has announced that the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance has been named the winner of its inaugural “Get Your Board on Board Challenge” for “WCCF Gives” charities.
The honor includes a $5,000 grant from the WCCF’s Acorn Fund.
The foundation developed the challenge to emphasize the importance of active and engaged charity boards, as well as to help the participants of its annual “WCCF Gives” community-wide day of giving to maximize the fundraising benefits of the event.
To be eligible for the “Get Your Board on Board” drawing, “Gives” charities were required to register the names of their board members with the foundation, then secure a gift from each of those board members through WCCF Gives. After the day of giving, the foundation cross-referenced the board list against the “Gives” donor list to determine each charity’s board participation percentage. The charities with 100% board participation were then entered into a drawing for the $5,000 grant.
Twelve of the 35 charities participating in the “Get Your Board on Board Challenge” recorded 100% giving from their boards. They include: the Bradford House Historical Association, Charleroi Area Public Library, Heritage Public Library, Leadership Washington County, Monongahela Area Library, Monongahela Main Street Program, National Duncan Glass Society, Pet Search, Venetia Heritage Society, Washington Area Humane Society, Washington Communities Human Serves (rebranding as Healing Bridges) and the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance.
