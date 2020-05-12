Greater Washington County Food Bank will receive $2,000 in funding from Pennsylvania American Water for the organization’s support of COVID-19 relief efforts in Western Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation have together pledged $100,000 to benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of organizations across the commonwealth, according to a news release from Pennysylvania American Water.
In addition to Greater Washington County Food Bank, the following organizations will also receive $2,000 in funding:
- Community Action Inc. in Clarion and Jefferson counties;
- Fayette County Community Action Agency;
- Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank;
- Indiana County Community Action Program;
- Kane Area Food Pantry in McKean County;
- Lawrence County Community Action Partnership;
- Salvation Army in Warren County;
- Rainbow Kitchen;
- United Fund of Warren County;
- YMCA of Centre County/Moshannon Valley Branch.
“There has never been a more critical time in our country to support one another or lend a charitable hand to our communities and our neighbors in need,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “We know our customers, employees, and neighbors have all been personally impacted by this public health emergency. While we continue diligently work to provide essential water and wastewater services to 2.4 million people across the Commonwealth, we also want to support the important work of the nonprofit organizations helping people get through this health emergency through meals and social support services.”
Pennsylvania American Water serves more than 770,000 people, who live in the Western Pennsylvania counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Washington and Warren.