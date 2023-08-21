William Black, vice president of the Washington County Farm Bureau and WCFB scholarship chairman, recently presented $1,000 scholarships to Spencer Pachavis of Wexford and Gabriella Rockwell of Scenery Hill during the group’s annual picnic at Cross Creek County Park. The scholarships are funded by the WCFB directors and their members for students enrolled in accredited colleges, community colleges, trade schools and universities. Pachavis is a senior at Michigan State University majoring in accounting, while Rockwell is a senior at Virginia Tech studying dairy science.
