The Washington County Agricultural Fair has unveiled its 225th anniversary logo to kick off the celebration of Pennsylvania’s oldest fair.
This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-19 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Its primary mission is to promote and advance the interest of agriculture, horticulture, homemaking subjects, 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America organizations and activities.
More than 65,500 spectators annually attend the eight-day event.
The Washington County Fair dates back to October 1798. It was named the “Morganza Fair” at the time and served as an exhibition to sell sheep and cattle. John Adams was the nation’s second president and just 16 states existed.
The 225th Anniversary Fair Committee is organizing special activities for the historic celebration.
“While we are celebrating the 225th Washington County Agricultural Fair, the foundation of this event is timeless,” said Jeff Kotula, chairman of the committee. “It has always been a way to honor our county’s rich farming heritage and, more importantly, the generations of families that have raised the crops and livestock that we depend on every day. It is a way for us to appreciate what those families and farms mean to our county and country.”
Agriculture is Washington County’s largest industry. The USDA ranked Washington County fourth overall in the state with 1,760 farms, trailing only Lancaster, York and Berks counties.
For more information, visit the fair website at www.washingtonfair.org or call the fair office at 724-225-7718. Daily admission is $10, including carnival rides. Parking is free.
