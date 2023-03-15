Fair logo

The Washington County Agricultural Fair has unveiled its 225th anniversary logo to kick off the celebration of Pennsylvania’s oldest fair.

This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-19 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Its primary mission is to promote and advance the interest of agriculture, horticulture, homemaking subjects, 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America organizations and activities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In