Jayden Brigich couldn’t contain his smile Saturday afternoon as he gripped the wheel of his Cub Cadet pedal tractor, dragging a weighted sled on the dirt track at Washington County Fairgrounds.
Brigich, 10, of Canonsburg, participated in the pedal power tractor pull, one of the first events that kicked off the Washington County Agricultural Fair, which returned in full swing after it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“His dad, grandfather and great-grandfather are or were tractor pullers, so we’re starting him out young,” said Brigich’s mother, Hilary Kennedy.
Fairgoers happily flocked to the fairgrounds, where the weeklong festivities include a variety of musical entertainment, fair rides, games, food, and the livestock show and competition.
Fair attendees also walked through the barns to see goats, rabbits, hogs, and other animals and livestock.
Wayne Hunnell, fair secretary, said he anticipates strong attendance, based on Saturday’s early attendance figures and large turnouts at other recent county fairs.
“I’m hoping our fair follows the trend. Other fairs are reporting they’ve seen up to a 30% to 50% increase in attendance,” said Hunnell. “I hope we’re in that neighborhood.”
In one of the fairground barns, MacKenzie Simpson, of Burgettstown, was feeding her horned Dorset breeding sheep.
“I was so excited when I heard the fair was going to be held this year,” said Simpson, the 2019 West Alexander Fair Queen. “I’m happy to get out and happy to be doing what I love.”
Nearby, Cailey Dahlquist, 20, who was busy grooming one of her breeding goats, said she, too, was happy the fair was back.
Dahlquist’s market goat was selected as the fair’s grand champion in last year’s EQT Junior Livestock Show & Sale, but breeding shows were canceled.
“I’m really glad to be back, and I’m glad we got to do the breeding this year,” said Dahlquist, a student at Morehead State University. “It’s important to have the breeding shows because it’s an opportunity to show people that there’s more to raising an animal than just raising and breeding it for market.”
Earlier in the day, ribbons were handed out to winners in the baking competitions, which included homemade chocolate cake, angel food cake, apple pie, the junior baking contest, and the crock pot contest, which replaced the annual Spam competition.
“It was so good to be back, and we had a lot of really good entries and a really good turnout, considering the situation we’re in,” said Maria Hoefler, who has been in charge of the baking contests for the past seven years. “These (entries) are made from the heart.”
Giovanni Nevel, 2, of Washington, munched on a frozen ice while his parents, Pablo Nevel and Diamond Spencer, trailed behind him.
“I’m happy. We love the fair. It’s a very good family event that got taken away,” said Spencer.
The fair draws an estimated 50,000 people each year and exhibits close to 2,000 animals. The estimated economic impact of the 2019 fair was $5.2 million.
Hunnell said the only schedule change Saturday was the cancellation of the fleece to shawl auction.
The fair continues through Aug. 21. Daily admission is $10, and weekly passes are $30.