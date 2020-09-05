When the Washington County Agricultural Fair Board announced the cancellation of the 2020 Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it approved a resolution to preserve the Junior Livestock Market Competition. The EQT Livestock Market Show and Sale was held Aug. 20 to 22, and featured the showing and sale of rabbits, goats, hogs, lambs, and steers.
The EQT Junior Livestock Market Show and Sale featured 142 exhibitors who entered 227 rabbits, goats, hogs, lambs, and steers into the competition. The Grand Champions and Reserve Grand Champions were:
Market Rabbits: Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Lola Milcheck; Reserve Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Angelina DiLiscia
Market Goats : Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Cailey Dahlquist; Reserve Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Bayla Ivcic
Market Hogs: Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Owen Ivcic; Reserve Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Parker Gardner
Market Lambs: Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Brooke Locy; Reserve Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Courtney Dahlquist
Market Steers: Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Ruby Perkins; Reserve Grand Champion – Exhibitor, Kalvin Hrutkay
The exhibitors consigned 184 of 227 show animals to the sale Saturday. The total sale value of all animals sold was $295,148. The Grand Champions sold for the following:
- Grand Champion Market Goat total price, $5,146 – Buyer, Rich Caruso
- Grand Champion Steer, $8,172 – Buyer, Cheplic Packing
- Grand Champion Market Hog, $1,794 – Buyer, Makripodis Olive Oil
- Grand Champion Market Lamb, $4,380 – Buyer, Makripodis Olive Oil
- Grand Champion Market Rabbit (pen), $5,100 – Buyer, EQT
Of the 184 animals purchased Saturday, 64 were purchased and donated back to the Washington County Agricultural Fair for resale. The resale proceeds will benefit the fair, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.