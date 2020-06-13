In a widely anticipated move, the organizers of the Washington County Agricultural Fair announced Friday that it has been called off this year.
The fair was canceled following “significant review and detailed consideration” by the fair board, according to a statement released by the group. Like scores of other large-scale summer events, the long-running fair has fallen victim to the coronavirus.
Todd Richards, president of the fair board, explained, “The decision was not made lightly, but considering the COVID-19 pandemic concerns and the safety of our many stakeholders, we believe it is the right decision.”
The fair had been scheduled for Aug. 15-22 at the county’s fairgrounds in Arden. It usually draws about 50,000 visitors every year and exhibits close to 2,000 animals. The estimated economic impact of the 2019 fair was $5.2 million.
The Washington County Agricultural Fair joins a growing list of fairs that have been canceled this summer.
The organizers of the Greene County Fair announced earlier this month that it was being scrapped this year, and the West Alexander Fair has similarly been scrubbed. Other counties in the Pittsburgh region, including Butler and Westmoreland, have called off their fairs.
The organizers of the Fayette County Fair have not yet made a decision on whether it will proceed. The Jacktown Fair in Greene County is still scheduled for July 16-20.
Though the fair will not happen, the fair board approved a resolution to preserve the junior livestock market competition.
A committee is being formed that will devise a plan to have the competition in August, with details likely coming within the next couple of weeks.