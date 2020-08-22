Washington County recorded another COVID-19 death Friday, taking its death toll from the disease to 22.
The county also added 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus that has spread to 956 residents since March, the state Health Department said.
“Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Levine issued another reminder of her order requiring the wearing of face masks in public and inside businesses.
Greene County had one new virus case reported Friday to make its total 132. Fayette County had nine new cases, taking its total to 653. There were no new deaths announced in Greene or Fayette.
The virus has killed 7,558 Pennsylvania residents after 20 new deaths were announced Friday.
There were six new deaths announced in Allegheny County, four of which were associated with long-term care facilities.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.