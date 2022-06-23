Washington County Democratic Committee elects leaders

The Washington County Democratic Committee elected its leaders earlier this month at its quadrennial reorganization meeting.
Christina Proctor was elected chair, Byron Timmins was elected vice chair and Marcie Callan was elected second vice chair by a unanimous vote.
Proctor is an elected member of the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee, Timmins is a former candidate in the state’s 46th Legislative District and Callan is a former East Washington councilwoman and also an elected member of the state committee.
The Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee also held its reorganization meeting this past weekend in Gettysburg, and state Sen. Sharif Street of Philadelphia was elected chair.