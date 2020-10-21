Jason Walsh has been appointed first assistant district attorney in Washington County as of Sept. 25.
Walsh replaces Dennis Paluso, who resigned that day for personal reasons, District Attorney Gene Vittone said.
Walsh has been with the district attorney’s office for four years and previously was assigned the role of deputy district attorney. He is a lifelong county resident, having grown up in Donora.
Walsh graduated from St. Francis University in Loretto in 1993, and Ohio Northern University School of Law in Ada in 1996.
Walsh, of Carroll Township, will continue to prosecute major crimes while he takes on administrative duties.