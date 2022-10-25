DAs

Courtesy of Washington County District Attorney

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced the promotion of Cassidy Gerstner to the position of deputy district attorney. Gerstner, who has been with the office since 2015 and worked in DUI court, specialty court and the criminal trial list, will now prosecute major felonies in addition to her supervisory role. Walsh also announced the hiring of new assistant district attorneys Robert West, Zachary Moore and Frank Kocevar, who is not pictured. Pictured, from left, are West, Moore, Walsh and Gerstner.

