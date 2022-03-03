The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday that free COVID-19 testing sites will continue to operate and be open to the public at eight locations across the state, including a site in Washington County.
Testing will be available through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Those going to be tested should use the Main Street entrance. Tuesday through Friday testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The Department of Health still receives an average of over 50,000 COVID-19 test results every day and since the pandemic began in March 2020, we have received well over 24 million test results,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We understand that testing is critical, so we are making sure that Pennsylvanians have access to testing as we continue to create a path forward.”
Up to 450 people can be tested per day at most testing sites. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are aged 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.