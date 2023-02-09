The Washington County Courthouse and nearby Crossroads building are closed for the day after several judges, the court administrator and Recorder of Deeds received suspicious packages containing an unknown substance.
The courthouse and two neighboring county office buildings were evacuated shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday after the packages were delivered. The staff at the office buildings were briefly permitted to return to their offices shortly after noon to retrieve their belongings before the buildings were closed for the day.
County public safety officials said at least six packages total were delivered to the courthouse and Crossroads building, three of which were opened.
One person in the courthouse was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for precautionary reasons, county officials said.
Washington County Public Safety Director Gerry Coleman said they performed preliminary tests on the unknown substances, which do not appear to be toxic.
"Initial public safety tests did not reveal a dangerous substance, but there will be further testing by other authorities," Coleman said.
Recorder of Deeds Carrie Perrell said her office received one of the suspicious packages, which was filled with bubble wrap and had paperwork written in what appeared to be a foreign language with strange markings. She said the office worker who opened the package is feeling fine, although Perrell said her staff washed their hands after it was opened.
"Right away, she realized it was not something we would normally receive," Perrell said.
The county Department of Public Safety's hazardous materials team, Washington police and fire, and sheriff's department are at the scene, and the FBI and U.S. Postal inspectors are en route.
The courthouse and two neighboring county offices will be closed until further notice while the substances are tested and properties are cleaned.
This story will be updated as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.