The Washington County Courthouse and nearby Crossroads building are closed for the day after several judges, the court administrator and Recorder of Deeds received suspicious packages containing an unknown substance.

The courthouse and two neighboring county office buildings were evacuated shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday after the packages were delivered. The staff at the office buildings were briefly permitted to return to their offices shortly after noon to retrieve their belongings before the buildings were closed for the day.

