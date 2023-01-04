Washington County Coroner Tim Warco announced Tuesday that he is seeking re-election this year.
Warco, a Democrat, is completing his eighth, four-year term. In a news release, Warco said, “It has truly been my honor, and a privilege, to serve the citizens of Washington County with the honesty, integrity, and efficiency I feel they deserve.” Warco also said he has “unmatched experience.”
Since becoming coroner in 1992, Warco said he has supervised the investigation of more than 43,000 deaths, and has ordered nearly 4,000 autopsies. He also said he has worked to keep the operations of the county coroner’s office up to date, citing the 2015 dedication of a state-of-the-art forensic facility, and an updated records management system in 2017. The system was linked electronically to the commonwealth’s electronic death certificate system in 2021.
Warco also said his office’s Task Force on Roadway Safety has investigated and helped resolve nearly 135 unsafe traffic and road conditions in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.