The Washington County coroner’s office is investigating the death of a Prosperity man who might have died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Jeffrey McClay, 60, of Covered Bridge Road in Prosperity, was found unresponsive in his home Thursday morning, following a power outage on Wednesday night. McClay had been operating a portable, gasoline-powered generator in the basement of his home, according to the coroner’s report. The coroner’s office is urging residents to operate them safely and not use them inside homes or enclosed spaces.
The incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police. The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by the Morris Township Fire Department and Ambulance and Chair Service.