The first jury trial convened in Washington County Court since the novel coronavirus pandemic struck the United States resulted in a “not guilty” verdict Wednesday in favor of a Monongahela resident.
Valerie Ann Bobro Powell, 44, of Monongahela, was found innocent of throwing a rock at a motorcyclist – technically known as propulsion of a missile at an occupied vehicle – simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, all misdemeanors.
She thanked jurors as they exited the courtroom, and one of them, who later declined to give his name said, “The evidence wasn’t there. That’s all there was.”
A motorcyclist, Todd E. Walker, 40, was struck by a rock on Second Street in Monongahela on May 26, 2019. He said he continues to suffer from injuries he received that day.
Bobro Powell at that time was doing masonry patching on hillside steps leading to her home.
Although she told police motorcycles were being driven too fast on her street, she testified she did not intend to strike Walker, whom she had never met.
Bobro Powell told the jury she was tossing rocks down the hill to a grassy strip between the sidewalk and street instead of carrying them to lessen wear and tear on an injured knee.
“The commonwealth would have you believe that Valerie Bobro, with the precision of Michael Jordan, hit (Walker) in the face on a speeding motorcycle,” Bobro Powell’s assistant public defender, Rose Semple, told the jury in her closing argument.
It was up to the jury to decide if the defendant intended to harm someone.
Assistant District Attorney Dominic Carrola noted in his remarks to the jury that as part of a renovation of her home’s steps, Bobro “was chucking rocks over the hill” and that she had just testified that she had been screaming at motorists and motorcycles that were driving too fast on her street.
The jury heard only the barest reference that charges against Walker had been dismissed that morning in court.
According to documents on file, Monongahela police also charged Walker that day with simple assault on Bobro and criminal mischief when he struck a parked car with his motorcycle helmet as part of a fight that broke out.
Bobro Powell said she had to have nasal reconstructive surgery, but that she felt “liberated” after hearing the verdict.
“I’m just a broke, poor, single mom trying to do my very best,” she said before leaving Washington.
Her public defender said after the reading of the verdict, “I think it shows that every case is important. and that Washington County jurors are capable of making a good decision about whether something has been proven.”
Carrola declined comment.
Many changes were evident in the courtroom on Wednesday. The court administrator’s office conducted a mock trial a few months ago to work out the logistics. Seating was removed from some courtrooms to reduce the maximum occupancy.
On Tuesday, jury selection took up three courtrooms so prospective jurors could remain distant.
During jury selection Tuesday, 50 jurors were split between the two largest courtrooms, and jurors were individually directed to a third courtroom where the judge and attorneys conducted the selection process.
When testimony began Wednesday, members of the panel were spread out over a third of available space in a fourth courtroom to maintain distancing. Some wore face shields while others opted for masks.
Everyone inside the courtroom was masked, although Judge Gary Gilman instructed witnesses to remove them while speaking from the witness stand.
Those involved with courtroom proceedings have said it’s important to be able to see witnesses’ facial expressions as part of their evaluation of the person’s demeanor.