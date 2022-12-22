Washington County Controller April Sloane was cited for harassment after Cecil Township police said she threw a drink at a fellow partygoer at the Peters Township Republican Party’s annual Christmas gathering last week.
Cecil Township police Chief Shawn Buckovinsky said officers were called to the Bella Sera event venue on Morganza Road about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 13 for a “heated argument” between Sloane and Kevin Hill that culminated with her allegedly throwing a drink in his face.
Sloane left the party before police officers arrived, but they were able to speak to Hill at the scene. Hill went to the Cecil Township Police Department the following day and indicated he wanted them to move forward with the case, Buckovinsky said. Sloane spoke to officers over the phone and told them she feared for her safety, according to Buckovinsky.
“There was an argument and she felt intimidated and she threw the drink and left,” Buckovinsky said of Sloane’s explanation of the incident.
Hill, who was not injured, is not expected to face any citations in relation to the incident, Buckovinsky said. It’s not known what led to the argument.
The non-traffic citation against Sloane was filed Monday at District Judge Lou McQuillan’s office in Cecil Township, although no court date has been set for a summary trial. Sloane did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Two days after the Bella Sera incident, Sloane requested a temporary protection-from-abuse order against another man who she claimed was stalking her while she and her row office staff were holding a Christmas party at a North Franklin Township restaurant. Sloane wrote in her PFA request approved by President Judge John DiSalle that her former boyfriend Jeffrey Bell went to Angelo’s Restaurant about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and was searching for her during the private lunch party she was having with her staff before management ordered him to leave. State police said Wednesday that troopers responded to the restaurant, but they do not plan to file charges against Bell, 43, of Bethel Park, after investigating the situation.
A final hearing on the PFA is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 28 before DiSalle.
Sloane, 42, of North Strabane, is completing her first year as county controller after she was elected last November and took office in January.
