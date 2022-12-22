April Sloane

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

April Sloane was sworn-in as Washington County controller Jan. 3.

Washington County Controller April Sloane was cited for harassment after Cecil Township police said she threw a drink at a fellow partygoer at the Peters Township Republican Party’s annual Christmas gathering last week.

Cecil Township police Chief Shawn Buckovinsky said officers were called to the Bella Sera event venue on Morganza Road about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 13 for a “heated argument” between Sloane and Kevin Hill that culminated with her allegedly throwing a drink in his face.

