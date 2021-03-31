Washington County Community Foundation has awarded a $10,000 matching grant for the Thursday pop-up food pantry distributions held in the county, according to Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome
More than $107,000 has been contributed since March 2020 toward the pop-up food pantries. Combined with the USDA Food program and Washington City Mission, an an average of $3,000 worth of food has been distributed nearly every week for a year.
Contributions can be made to "The Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Assoc. Attn: Pop Up Pantry", PO Box 206, Canonsburg, PA 15317.