Washington County commissioners unanimously approved a list of community improvement and infrastructure projects Thursday that will be paid for through $7.2 million in Local Share Account (LSA) money.
The assent by commissioners follows a recommendation earlier this week by the LSA committee that 46 projects across the county be approved, with an emphasis on infrastructure projects. Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the committee, said projects of that type help foster opportunities for economic development.
There were 65 applications submitted to the LSA committee this year, which were reviewed in two public hearings in January.
Other projects include municipal building refurbishments, park improvements and building demolitions. Some of this year’s approved projects include the restoration of a war memorial in West Brownsville, restoration of the community center in Daisytown and rehabilitation of McDonald’s Heritage Park.
The grants from the LSA account are paid for from a slice of the gambling revenue generated at the recently rechristened Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in North Strabane Township. There was about $600,000 in additional money in the Local Share Account this year compared to the year before, with the reduction in 2021 likely the result of the lockdowns put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The list of approved projects will now have to be submitted to the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Since 2015, about $7 million in grants have been given from the LSA account annually.