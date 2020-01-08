“Live from the Courthouse Square office building in downtown Washington, Pa., it’s the Washington County Commissioners ...”
No, she didn’t use those words, but Commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan noted when opening the 10 a.m. Tuesday meeting that it was being live streamed via video and audio on Facebook.
Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman’s Facebook page is the medium for now, with his administrative assistant Patrick Geho recording via smartphone both Tuesday’s meeting and Monday’s salary board from a table front and center of the dais.
Those who aren’t able to monitor the proceedings in real time can also watch them at their convenience. As of midday Tuesday, the salary board meeting had 647 views and the commissioners’ meeting had 217 views, according to the tallies posted on Facebook.
Irey Vaughan said she and Sherman brought up the topic of a livestream during the campaign, and they’re talking with the county’s information technology department about adding links to the county website, at a date yet to be determined, to view the proceedings there.
“The voters asked for more transparency in government, so in an effort to be as transparent as possible we want to make sure the videos are available to the citizens of Washington County,” Sherman said of the initiative.
Irey Vaughan said she’s also interested in updating the county website to make it more user-friendly.
“We will be asking departments for their suggestions on how to provide information to our website for the people we serve,” Irey Vaughan said.
Revamping the county website, a facility study and long-range financial planning for cost-benefit analysis will be among the duties of Chief of Staff John Haynes, hired Monday at a salary of $95,000.
Chief of staff is a new position within Washington County government. Asked about the job description, the chairwoman said the board is in the process of preparing a formal one.
Irey Vaughan also wants Haynes to apply his expertise in econometrics to Washington County government. Investopedia defines the term in the area of financial analysis as “the quantitative application of statistical and mathematical models using data to develop theories or test existing hypotheses in economics and to forecast future trends from historical data.”
In unanimously creating the chief of staff position, the board did not abolish Director of Administration Scott Fergus’ position, which had a salary of $92,750 last year when he was reported as being on medical leave.
“He is on leave and is being paid on leave time,” said Irey Vaughan, who also served with Fergus when he was appointed commissioner in the late 1990s to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Commissioner Joe Ford.
Any decision on the position would follow Fergus’ leave.
“That’s all I can comment on a personnel matter,” Irey Vaughan said.