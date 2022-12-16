County offices

The Courthouse Square office building can be seen in the foreground opposite the Crossroads Center building in Washington in this file photo.

The Washington County commissioners passed their 2023 budget Thursday afternoon with no tax increase.

The $163.65 million spending plan that will keep property taxes at 2.43 mills was unanimously passed during the county’s last regularly scheduled meeting of the year.

