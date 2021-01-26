Washington County’s chief deputy sheriff has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination to become sheriff.
Tony Andronas has been in law enforcement for 25 years, and in his career has been a full-time police officer with the South Park Township Police Department, and has served with police departments in Carroll Township, East Washington and California Borough. Andronas has been a deputy sheriff for six years and chief deputy sheriff for two years. He is also a certified crime prevention officer and DARE instructor.
Andronas says that if he is elected, he will never enforce unconstitutional government orders, will uphold Second Amendment rights, support fiscally conservative principles and put public safety before politics.
Andronas said in a news release, “I have always believed that the primary responsibility of law enforcement is to protect our citizens and preserve their individual rights and freedoms. As a conservative Republican focused on individual rights, local residents and small businesses can trust that I will always have their backs.”
A resident of North Strabane, Andronas graduated from Canon-McMillan High School and received a bachelor’s degree from California University of Pennsylvania. He also graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy and from the Penn State Dickinson School of Law Sheriff’s Act 2 training. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 22 in Washington County, the Chiefs of Police Association, and Masonic Lodge 164. In addition, he is secretary of the Borough and Township Police Association
Andronas and his wife, Stacey, are active members of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg.