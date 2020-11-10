The Washington County Finance Department plans to begin hearings this morning on the 2021 budget, which is not expected to include a property tax increase.
The first version of the preliminary general fund budget is based on a tax levy of 2.43 mills, which has been in place since the most recent countywide reassessment took effect in 2017.
It is anticipated the budget will be available by Tuesday morning.
The budget adopted last year for 2020 had general fund expenditures of $98.7 based on a tax levy that will remain at 2.43 mills.
Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan, who has been in charge since taking the oath of office for her seventh, four-year term in January, said, “At the beginning of the year we began to undertake a top-to-bottom review of expenditures and the way we deliver services to our citizens.
“We have found ways to operate more efficiently, saving taxpayer dollars. We will deliver to our citizens a balanced budget with no tax increase for 2021.”
The next version of the spending plan, known as the “posted budget,” is expected to be finished by Nov. 25.
The compilation will be available for public inspection in the commissioners’ office on the seventh floor of the Courthouse Square office building, exceeding the requirement that it be available 10 days before adoption scheduled for the Dec. 17 commissioners’ meeting.
Budget hearings will be convened at 9:15 a.m. today, and 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the seventh-floor conference room of Courthouse Square.
The topics include budgetary requests for offices of elected officials; plus departments under the jurisdiction of the board of commissioners, such as purchasing; information technology; public safety; public defender; the courts; buildings, grounds and motor pool; the jail, elections and human resources.
The planning department hearing also includes parks, liquid fuels and flood control, and the human services department includes veterans affairs, aging, behavioral health and developmental services and Children and Youth Services agency.
No county business will be conducted Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.