Mail-in ballots prepped

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Washington County Elections Office workers spend time Tuesday preparing absentee and mail-in ballots to be sent out to voters who requested them ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The staff began sending the ballots Monday and will continue to do so over the next few weeks up until the deadline for voters to apply for a ballot on Nov. 1. All mail-in and absentee ballots must be returned no later than 8 p.m. Election Day to the county elections office, which is now located on the ground floor of the Crossroads Building at 95 W. Beau St. in Washington.

