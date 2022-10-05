Washington County Elections Office workers spend time Tuesday preparing absentee and mail-in ballots to be sent out to voters who requested them ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The staff began sending the ballots Monday and will continue to do so over the next few weeks up until the deadline for voters to apply for a ballot on Nov. 1. All mail-in and absentee ballots must be returned no later than 8 p.m. Election Day to the county elections office, which is now located on the ground floor of the Crossroads Building at 95 W. Beau St. in Washington.
Washington County begins sending out mail-in ballots
Mike Jones
