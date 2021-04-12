The Washington County Bar Association has developed a free, six-part series of seminars that will deal with the Constitution, the rule of law and other areas of American civics.
The series was created as part of Law Day, the theme of which this year is “Advancing the Rule of Law, Now.” All six sessions will be recorded and available to schools to use as part of their civics education programming.
The first seminar, on Thursday, is “The Rule of Law in Action: Civility and Civil Discourse.” The presenters will be Rachel Lozosky, an attorney, and Mike Pecosh, a licensed professional counselor. Topics for upcoming seminars will include “Daily Life and Basic Rights” in May, “The Preamble and the Constitution” in June, “The Bill of Rights” in September, “The First Amendment” in October, and “Separation of Powers” in November. Presenters, dates and times will be announced at a later date.
To register for the Thursday program, go online to www.washcobar.org. Teachers seeking Act 48 credit, at a cost of $15, may register through Washington County Intermediate Unit 1 at the Frontline Learning System website. Continuing Legal Education credit for attorneys is also available for a fee through the Washington County Bar Association.
For more information about Law Day or other programs offered by the Washington County Bar Association, contact Kathy Sabol, the bar association’s executive director, at kathy@washcobar.org or by calling 724-225-6710.