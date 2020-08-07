Washington County officials announced a series of projects that will begin week of Aug. 10.
Washington County acting maintenance manager J. Scott Finch said in a PennDOT news release Thursday all maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis and motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
The following projects are scheduled to begin next week:
Slide repairs will be performed on SR 4027 (Cedar Grove Road) (Segment 20);
Shoulder cutting is scheduled for SR 2038 (South California Drive and Clover Hill Road) (segment 130);
Pipe flushing will be performed on SR 136 (Dry Run Road) (Segment 296-350) and SR 1008 (Ginger Hill Road) (Segment 40);
Inlet cleaning will be performed on Rt. 50 (Bishop Hickory Road) (Segment 380 – 390) and SR 837 (Elrama Road) (Segment 230);
Driveway adjustment will be made on SR 1002 (West McMurray Road) (Segment 30);
Pipe Extension work is scheduled for SR 1010 (Valley Brook Road) (Segment 190);
Surface Treatment will be performed on SR 4055 (Smiley Road) (Segment 10); SR 3009 (South Sunset Beach Road) (Segment 120 – 190); SR 221 (South Bridge Road) (Segment 250 to 430); SR 3016 (Saw Hill Run Road) (Segment 10 to 60); and SR 3017 (Valley View Road) (Segment 10 to 60).
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county, the release said.
All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training, the release said.