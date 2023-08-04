Three airports in Western Pennsylvania are receiving a combined $4 million in state transportation grants to help with facility upgrades.
The state Department of Transportation this week awarded the grants to Pittsburgh International Airport, Washington County Airport and Allegheny County Airport as part of $10 million in overall funding from the state’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program for various improvement projects at airports across Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh International Airport will receive $1.875 million for a watershed restoration project; Allegheny County Airport is getting $975,000 for hangar repairs and drainage improvement; and Washington County Airport is receiving $1.125 million for the southside taxiway and hangar construction project.
“Our airports are gateways to local economies in the Commonwealth, providing Pennsylvania communities with thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic benefit each year,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “This state support will improve our airports, make our infrastructure more resilient and stimulate regional business.”
The grant money will help Washington County embark on plans to rebuild the taxiway and expand the apron at the airfield in South Franklin Township, allowing for construction of three new corporate hangars and a 14-unit nested T-hangar.
“There’s really been an increased demand for hangar space, so this will alleviate the demand, which will allow the airport to generate more (aircraft storage) lease revenue,” said Bob Griffin, who is executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Washington, which oversees the airport.
In addition to adding more storage space for corporate jets, Griffin said the waiting list for smaller aircraft to use hangars at the airport has 40 small airplanes on it, so this will offer more places for pilots to store their aircraft.
“This will be a step in the right direction to alleviate the backlog for single-engine aircraft at the airport,” he said.
The project was initially put out for contract earlier this year, but the county commissioners rejected the bids during their June 22 meeting after one came in well above budget and the other did not have the correct specifications. The county re-bid the project and is expected to approve the contracts at the next commissioners meeting on Aug. 16.
Griffin said the current low bid is about $3.75 million, but the total price could rise to $4.5 million if all of the alternate options are also selected. The project is being funded with the help of the state transportation funding, along with a 2022 Local Share Account grant and gas lease revenue from drilling near the airport. If the commissioners approve the bids later this month, construction is expected to begin in the fall and will likely be completed by next summer.
State Grants for Western Pa. Airports Pittsburgh International Airport – $1.875 million Washington County Airport – $1.125 million Allegheny County Airport – $975,000 {related_content_uuid}84cfcee4-3fcf-47c3-8a12-1f675a4a4551{/related_content_uuid}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.