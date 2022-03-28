Washington County is one of 11 counties added to the state Agriculture Department’s quarantine zone list, the department announced Friday ahead of spotted lanternfly season.
The invasive spotted lanternfly species was discovered in the United States in 2014. The invasive species can now be found in nine states in the eastern U.S., including Pennsylvania.
Beaver and Allegheny counties were added to the quarantine list in 2020, and Westmoreland joined them on that list last year. Recently, the DOA confirmed lanternfly populations scattered throughout Washington County.
The movement of spotted lanternflies at any stage of living from egg to adult is prohibited under quarantine. Businesses operating in or traveling through a quarantined county must obtain a spotted lanternfly permit and learn how to recognize the species and prevent its transportation across borders.
Eggs laid at the end of last season will soon hatch. The spotted lanternfly threatens Pennsylvania’s grape, tree fruit, hardwood and nursery industries, and the DOA asks anyone who spots an egg mass destroy the eggs to reduce the invasive species’ spread this season.
“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” agriculture secretary Russell Redding said in a news release. “It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs. Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses. Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”
For more on the spotted lanternfly, including how to recognize and control it safely on your property, visit https://extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly.