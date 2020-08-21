After nearly a year since his arrest, Washington Councilman Matthew Staniszewski was sentenced Thursday to six months of probation after pleading guilty to a first offense driving under the influence charge.
Staniszewski entered an open plea Thursday and was given credit for the 31 days he spent in an inpatient treatment facility last year.
Staniszewski’s attorney, Sean Logue, told Senior Judge Anthony Vardaro that since Staniszewski’s arrest, he’s “taken responsibility of his actions completely” by completing an inpatient program at DreamLife in Donegal, where he’s now employed.
Logue said Staniszewski is now mentoring others in recovery and has even started a fund to help others pay for their inpatient treatment. Logue said his client has also been participating in outpatient treatment for about a year, with meetings and regular testing.
“I’m just so proud of Matt and the strides that he’s made,” Logue said.
Vardaro sentenced Staniszewski to six months of probation and a $300 fine with “no other punishment” due to the treatment he’s been involved in and the fact that he’s worn an ankle monitor for the past nine months without any violations.
Staniszewski was charged with DUI and restrictions on alcoholic beverages following his Aug. 26, 2019, arrest, when he was found unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle on East Wheeling Street about 1:13 p.m. His car was blocking traffic, and there were bottles of liquor on the floor, according to court documents. He started inpatient treatment Sept. 3.
Although it was his fourth DUI arrest since 2004, the DUI charge to which Staniszewski pleaded guilty Thursday is considered a first offense, since it has been 10 years since Staniszewski’s last conviction.
Vardaro did take into consideration that this is considered Staniszewski’s third lifetime offense, two of which happened during his first term on City Council. One of Staniszewski’s DUI arrests was handled through an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) Program, and for sentencing purposes, was ignored by Vardaro.
Staniszewski received a driver’s license suspension from the state Department of Transportation in May, but filed to appeal the notice. That hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.
Logue said Staniszewski is ready to put this behind him and continue serving his constituents in Washington.
“I’ve taken responsibility for my actions,” Staniszewski said, adding that he’ll continue to advocate for people struggling with substance abuse or other types of “unhealthy coping behaviors.”