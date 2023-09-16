WASHINGTON CITY HALL

Washington City Hall

Washington City Council tabled a motion Thursday to award a contract for solid waste collection.

“There was just a lot of information to go through,” said Mayor Scott Putnam. “We had multiple options to look at from three different providers so we’re just making sure we’re making the best decision.”

