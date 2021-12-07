Washington City Council will hold virtual meetings this week after city employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Scott Putnam said two employees in City Hall have tested positive, and others are quarantining out of precaution.
According to Putnam, the positive cases were discovered late last week.
“We talked about it Friday and got a consensus to hold the meetings virtual,” Putnam said.
Monday’s agenda meeting was postponed until 6 p.m. Thursday. The regular meeting will follow at 7.
A link to view the meetings will be available at washingtonpa.us.
According to Putnam, no council members have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are continuing to deep clean our buildings and follow COVID protocols,” Putnam said.
The outbreak among city employees comes after Washington police had six officers out last month after testing positive for the virus. Putnam said there have not been any additional cases in the police department.
“The police department seems to have stabilized,” Putnam said.