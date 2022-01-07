In its first meeting of the new year, Washington City Council voted Thursday to advertise for a new city administrator.
Lynn Galluze, the previous city administrator, left the position at the end of the year.
“We imagine it will take a couple of months to complete the whole process,” Mayor Scott Putnam said.
The two newly elected council members, Joseph DeThomas and Andrew Callan, were present.
With the surge in COVID-19 cases, council continues to hold virtual meetings over Zoom.
Thursday’s meeting was quickly derailed by a “Zoom bombing,” when a group of unknown and unwanted people hijack virtual gatherings.
Just as council began voting, a dozen accounts joined the Zoom session and disrupted the meeting with loud music and inappropriate content.
“In the interest of transparency, (the Zoom link) was posted on the website,” Putnam said of how the interlopers gained access. “It was very interesting, to say the least.”