An ordinance unanimously approved Thursday by Washington City Council will enable local businesses to choose an alarm system other than the required Gamewell system that has been in place for many years.
A recommendation from state officials made during the city’s early intervention program was to get out of the alarm business. The current system will be phased out over the next 2 1/2 years. Once a business acquires a certified system inspected and improved by the city, the Gamewell system will no longer be necessary.
Council also unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance regarding police protection during certain activities.
“It changed grades for when police protection is required by a contractor for an event,” explained Mayor Scott Putnam. “It also changed the wording in the ordinance when a contractor is working on a street. The prior ordinance said all activity must have police presence. The new ordinance says it’s a decision between the chief of police, the head of the street department and the mayor. A lot of times we’re wasting manpower putting a guy on a small side street. It’s burning up our cars and it’s burning up our man hours.”
The following appointments were made to the zoning hearing board: Tom Schneck, term ending Dec. 31, 2025; Gary Karluck, term ending Dec. 31, 2024; and David Gatling, term ending Dec. 31.
Also, upcoming events in the city were announced, including a bicycle safety fair from noon to 4 p.m. April 15 at the Seventh Ward Playground, and the Washington Park Cash Bash, scheduled for April 22 at Julian’s Banquet Hall. Tickets can be purchased at the Washington Park Office, Keystone Club and City Hall Finance for $25.
The city Spring Saturday is scheduled for April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items will be accepted except tires, televisions, paint or chemicals.
