WASHINGTON CITY HALL

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Washington City Hall

An ordinance unanimously approved Thursday by Washington City Council will enable local businesses to choose an alarm system other than the required Gamewell system that has been in place for many years.

A recommendation from state officials made during the city’s early intervention program was to get out of the alarm business. The current system will be phased out over the next 2 1/2 years. Once a business acquires a certified system inspected and improved by the city, the Gamewell system will no longer be necessary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In