Washington City Council unanimously denied a request Thursday for a conditional use application for recovery housing on two South College Street properties.
CMR Enterprises was looking to build Holden House of Hope recovery homes at 11 and 25 S. College, across from Washington & Jefferson College.
Mayor Scott Putnam said the use is not permitted in a central business district.
“Based on rules and regulations, it’s our opinion that it doesn’t meet the zoning requirements for that location,” Putnam said after the meeting. “The city is very supportive of the recovery community. We just need to make sure it’s in the proper areas that are zoned for such. Where it’s located is in the central business district and that use is not permitted in that zone.”
Recovery homes, also referred to as three-quarter homes, provide safe housing and structured, healthy living environments to support residents in their recovery from addiction.
Christopher Rey, a representative of CMR Enterprises, declined comment after the meeting.
However, before the vote was taken Rey reiterated that recovery homes are not treatment facilities and asked again for the chance to “revitalize these houses” and provide “economic input into these two areas.”
Jojo Burgess, who secured the Democratic nomination for mayor in last month’s primary, spoke in favor of the recovery homes.
“I am a father of a recovering addict that was at a facility similar to what they’re trying to do,” Burgess said. “If we close doors to opportunities for these people getting better, the streets have their doors open to get them back.... We’ve got to make sure we’re trying to help people and grow this city with people that have rebounded their life.”
In other business Monday:
n Joseph Ianetta was sworn in as full-time police officer;
n William Koker was hired as a firefighter with a tentative start date of July 1, pending completion of the drug test and physical examination;
nThe teamster’s four-year contract was approved retroactive from Jan. 1 and runs to Dec. 31, 2026;
n Jeff Donatell, code enforcement officer, was approved for a salary increase to $52,000.
