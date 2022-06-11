Washington City Council unanimously approved the demolition of seven city properties.
Those properties, which have been released to the redevelopment authority for the next step in the process, include 239 N. Main St, a home destroyed by fire earlier this year.
“As the property sits, it’s basically just a debris issue,” said Jeff Donatelli, code enforcement officer. “There’s nothing left of the actual building other than a fireplace.”
The other six properties are 18 Short St., 495 Ewing St., 840 Ewing St., 450 and 450½ E. Hallam Ave., 1195 Bruce St., and 765 Addison St.
Donatelli classified each of the six properties as “unsafe structures” for a variety of reasons.
A public hearing on each of the properties was held prior to the council meeting.
Also Thursday, Washington Fire Chief Chris Richer said the fire detector program is progressing.
Smoke detectors have been installed in about 215 homes in 35 days, he reported.
The program is being conducted in partnership with the American Red Cross, which is handling funding.
“We reached out to the American Red Cross because funding for programs like this is very difficult,” Richer said.
Firefighters canvassed city neighborhoods to compile a list of people interested in receiving smoke detectors. Richer said many residential homes were targeted.
“We don’t just hand them out, we actually install them,” Richer said. “It’s been very positive. The idea is safety. The idea is saving lives.”
Richer said smoke detector kits are kept on the fire trucks so when firefighters are on a call and notice there is a need for a detector they can be offered.
The chief said his goal is to have 500 smoke detectors installed by the end of the year.
Also Thursday, council unanimously approved applying for a U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s Fiscal Year 2023 Community Project Appropriations Grant of $250,000 with a city match of 65% ($162,500). The money would be used for upgrades to the fire station, including the HVAC and electrical units.
“The fire station does not have working air conditioning,” said Councilman Andrew Callan. “It’s had window units probably for as long as the building has been around. The heat certainly is an issue. The boiler system is very old. The building just needs upgrades. The electrical system is ancient. To make those upgrades we need to fix the electrical first.”
“It’s been a long time coming,” Richer added. “We operate off of substandard conditions as far as HVAC goes.”
Council also unanimously approved three promotions within the city’s police department.
Officer Daniel Florian was promoted to corporal, Cpl. Willis McConnell to sergeant, and Sgt. James Markley to lieutenant.
The promotions took effect Friday.