Washington City Council is considering a request to locate recovery housing at two properties on South College Street.
Testimony was heard Monday during a hearing on a conditional use application being sought by CMR Enterprises, which wants to build Holden House of Hope recovery homes at 11 and 25 S. College, across from Washington & Jefferson College campus.
Recovery homes, also referred to as three-quarter homes, are described as facilities that provide safe housing and structured, healthy living environments to support residents in their recovery from addiction. No drugs or alcohol are permitted, and residents must remain sober and comply to drug-testing requests.
Jim Irwin, vice president of business and finance and chief financial officer at Washington & Jefferson, said the college opposes the project. Irwin asked council to consider relocating the homes.
“The college is in full support of the mission of the recovery home initiatives,” Irwin said. “We just have issue with the fact that these homes are going to be literally across the street from our college campus.”
Attorney Clark Mitchell, whose office is at 17 S. College, told council he’s not opposed to the vocation of recovery homes, but city code does not permit such housing that close to a college.
“Treatment facilities are not permitted within 500 feet of the college,” Mitchell told council. “We are in the central business district; let’s adhere to the code. They have not complied with the code. There are other areas in the city where they would be well-received. It’s my belief they do not fit the zoning in the central business district.
Laura Dieterle, director of clinical and case management services for Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission, said facilities such as these do not perform medical services or treatment programs.
“These are not considered treatment facilities,” she said. “These houses aren’t trap houses. Drug dealers aren’t coming to the door or hanging out in the alley. These people are going to work on a daily basis just like anyone else and coming home to a safe environment.”
Kiandra Foster, of the University of Pittsburgh’s Program Evaluation and Research Unit, was on hand to debunk what she said are myths concerning how recovery homes increase crimes, decrease property values and negatively impact businesses.
“Those myths are unfounded and not based on the actual data,” Foster said. “The ability to provide this sort of support in Washington County would not only serve to help the individuals who would be residents of this facility, but it could serve to support and provide encouragement to the people who might also be in need of services.”
Shenna Wood, who told council she is in long-term recovery, said staying in a Washington recovery house was the best thing she ever did. She said she is nine years clean and studying to be a social worker.
“If it wasn’t for that recovery house, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” she said. “The recovery house gave me the structure I needed but also the freedom to be a productive member of society.”
Council is expected to vote on the request when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.