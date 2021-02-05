The Washington County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the funding list for 42 projects recommended to receive portions of the $6.6 million in “local share account” money.
The projects were recommended Jan. 22 following consideration by the LSA committee of 71 applications requesting about $18 million in funding.
The commissioners have until the end of March to submit the list of approved projects to the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The list of programs funded by the LSA grants, which are paid from a portion of the proceeds of gambling revenue from the Meadows Racetrack & Casino in North Strabane, will eventually be posted the Redevelopment Authority of Washington County’s website at www.racw.net.