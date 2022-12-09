Charles West Pennsylvania State Marker

The Pennsylvania State Marker honoring Dr. Charles F. West was erected last year on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College. A marker honoring Andrew Gardner Happer will be placed at 130 E. Wheeling St., outside of the Admission House on W&J’s campus.

In his 75 years, Andrew Gardner Happer made his mark on Washington County by selling insurance and real estate, contributing funds that helped build Washington Hospital and being among the investors who launched Citizens National Bank.

But perhaps Happer’s greater claims to fame were his service in the Civil War, where he rose to the rank of major; serving as a judge in a trial of Civil War draft resisters and dissidents in rural Pennsylvania; and accompanying the funeral train of Abraham Lincoln as it moved through the commonwealth following the president’s assassination in April 1865.

