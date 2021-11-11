The City of Washington Citywide Development Corp. hopes to continue to spruce up Washington with $240,000 in tax credits from Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).
The NAP offers tax credits to businesses that contribute to community projects. Those projects are broken into five subcategories. The Citywide Development Corp. funding is through the Neighborhood Partnership Program.
The organization will receive $240,000 from First Commonwealth Bank, UPMC, and Huntington Bank, who then receive tax credits for their contributions.
“What the NPP funding has allowed us to do is provide resources and partnership opportunities across three areas of concentration,” said Christy Bean Rowing, executive director of the Citywide Development Corp., adding that those areas are fixing blight, home remediation, and community projects and Main Street economic development.
According to Rowing, their focus in past years has been home rehabilitation in the city’s 7th and 8th wards.
“We’re looking to now support second and third floor rehabs on Main Street. We’d like to improve second- and- third-floor living spaces,” Rowing said.
The funding also allows the Citywide Development Corp. to seek out partners in the community with ideas for different projects.
“Our board can review and support different program, as long as it falls into the three main areas of focus,” Rowing said.