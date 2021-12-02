After the pandemic sidelined the event last year, the Washington Christmas Parade will march down Main Street on Friday.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and close down Main and East Chestnut streets.
“It has been a crazy two years,” said Shana Brown, Main Street Manager for the Washington Business District Authority, who is organizing this year’s event. “It’s important for our businesses to have it continue. We’re just incredibly happy to be able to bring it back this year.”
Brown said the road closures will begin at 4:30 p.m., and participants will began staging for the parade on East Chestnut Street.
The parade will feature horses, fire trucks, and the Washington High School and Trinity High School marching bands.
“It’s a lot to be excited and look forward to,” Brown said.
Washington Mayor Scott Putnam said he has heard positive comments from the community for the return of the annual parade.
“We just hope that people come out and enjoy beautiful downtown Washington and get in the Christmas spirit,” Putnam said.
A link to a livestream of the parade will be available on the Downtown Washington PA Facebook page.
Prior to the parade will be the Holiday Market, sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and Cricket. The Holiday Market will begin at 4 p.m. at the Community Pavilion on Main Street and run until the start of the parade.
“The O-R has done an amazing job of getting a huge, diverse group of vendors,” Brown said.
The vendors will include many local businesses and food trucks. There will also be free horse and wagon rides available, as well as an opportunity for pictures with Santa.
The Holiday Market will also feature performances from local community talents, such as the Washington Dance Company, the Bible Chapel kids choir and the Faith Christian School choir.
The Bradford House will also be offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and will have a table at the Holiday Market.
“Everyone has just worked together and come together to make this is a success. We just hit the ground running; there was never any hesitation. We were able to get it done and make it spectacular for the community,” Brown said.
Brown said with plans for the market and parade having gone smoothly, organizers are already discussing next year’s events. Those attending the Holiday Market may get a sneak peak of those plans.
“There will be a little hint at the market for a brand-new event,” Brown said. “There is a tiny little teaser of what’s to come in the spring for Downtown Washington, and it’s going to be a spectacular event.”