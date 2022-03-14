A winter snowstorm didn’t stop revelers from getting outside and enjoying the “Washington Goes Irish” event Saturday.
A dozen bars and restaurants in downtown Washington took part in a bar crawl, while seven other businesses joined with special offers and discounts, such as an Irish grilled cheese sandwich at Chicco Baccello.
Though there were concerns about the snow, the worst of it had come and gone by Saturday morning, and roads and sidewalks were clear for the festivities. Shana Brown, Main Street Manager for the Washington Business District Authority, said the snow lent some “magic” to the day.
“I love the snow. I think it makes things magical. Now that everything is cleared off and everything is ready, I think we’re in good shape. It might just add a little different element and make it unique, and more memorable,” Brown said.
With nearly 20 businesses participating, Brown said it was indicative of the sense of community in Washington.
“That’s just our city. Everybody works together. We really are collectively working toward a goal, and that’s to have a thriving downtown,” Brown said.
Attendees were given a passport with spaces to be stamped at each business. Those with the most stamps were entered to win two tickets to the “Spread the Ewes” event.
Though that event is not scheduled until April 2023, there will be a preview at a farm-to-table dinner this June.
Overall, Brown said the “Washington Goes Irish” was a success.
“We planned and prepared for a festive event and despite the weather, we had a wonderful turnout, and the snow may have even enhanced it,” Brown said. “It was heartwarming to see the city pull together to make sure the sidewalks were shoveled and the businesses were taken care of. Mayor Scott Putnam was hauling around snow shovels in case anyone needed help. It just makes you love our downtown.”