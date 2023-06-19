Washington was buzzing Saturday as the local branch of the NAACP held its Juneteenth celebration.
The day began with a parade to the LeMoyne Community Center, where there was a full day of food, music and entertainment.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 5:42 am
Washington was buzzing Saturday as the local branch of the NAACP held its Juneteenth celebration.
The day began with a parade to the LeMoyne Community Center, where there was a full day of food, music and entertainment.
Juneteenth commemorates when slaves in Texas were freed on June 19, 1865. It became a federal holiday in 2021.
Spencer Thomas, who recently graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School, acted as the master of ceremonies for the parade.
Thomas will attend Brown University this fall and joined the NAACP with his mother last year.
“We joined the NAACP because he wanted to feel a sense of purpose and get more in touch with our community,” Thomas said. “Anytime they ask me to do something, I’m ready and willing to do it. I just love helping the NAACP out, and I’m proud to be a member.”
NAACP President David Gatling had high praise for the job Thomas did.
“Spencer is a really impressive young man. He has a bright future ahead of him,” Gatling said.
James “Cookie” McDonald served as the parade’s grand marshal. Behind him were several local businesses and organizations and the marching bands for Washington High School and Trinity High School.
“Great turnout. We’re going to get more here next year. I think it’s just beautiful that we have the city coming together to celebrate and bring awareness to African American and Black history. Because we need a greater sense of it, and we need everyone to know it,” Thomas said.
Helen Dates, the NAACP’s Juneteenth committee chairperson, said organizing for the parade started last year. She was happy to see it all come together on Saturday.
“It really made my heart feel good. Just to think that everybody was here and the work paid off. Everybody did a fantastic job,” Dates said.
Gatling said the NAACP’s Juneteenth celebration will return next year.
“The community really showed up. The parade committee that put this together really did an excellent job,” Gatling said. “Next year, we’re hoping to be bigger. We plan on making this a bigger and bigger event.”
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.