The Washington Branch NAACP will hold a “There is More Work to Do” open house on a date to be determined during February as part of Black History Month.
The open house is intended to generate interest in the history, purpose and goals of the NAACP locally and beyond while recruiting new members and allies, celebrating the group’s achievements and identifying persistent disparities in quality of life, education, voter participation, prosperity and other issues.
The Washington Branch NAACP is looking for artifacts, pictures, objects and memorabilia that reflect the spirit of achievement and the struggle for civil rights, particularly locally.
Anyone who has such historical items may bring them to the Washington NAACP office, 68 Highland Ave., no later than 7 p.m. Sunday or to Citizens Library, 55 S. College St., by 6 p.m. Jan. 31. Civil rights-related items for the NAACP open house can be provided up to one week later.
Those who would like their items for the open house to be picked up may contact Ada Gay Griffin at 412-298-8915 or adagaygriffin@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.