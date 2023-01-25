news2.JPG

The Washington Branch NAACP will hold a “There is More Work to Do” open house on a date to be determined during February as part of Black History Month.

The open house is intended to generate interest in the history, purpose and goals of the NAACP locally and beyond while recruiting new members and allies, celebrating the group’s achievements and identifying persistent disparities in quality of life, education, voter participation, prosperity and other issues.

