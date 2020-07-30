Ray Forquer, the Washington artist whose paintings depicted both the brutality of war and the beauty of local landmarks, died Tuesday. He was 76.
A fixture of Washington’s art community for decades, Forquer was respected both for his work as an artist and an educator, having been an art teacher for 31 years in the Chartiers-Houston School District. Over his long career, Forquer infused his interest in history into his paintings. A native of Washington County, he put images of Washington & Jefferson College, the LeMoyne House and Century Inn on canvas, as well as scenes from the Civil War, which was a source of lifelong fascination for Forquer, according to his daughter, Susanne Forquer.
“He loved history and combined that with his art,” she said. “Everything he read tended to be centered around the Civil War.”
In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2002, Forquer explained, “I’ve always had a fascination with war. War usually affects all branches of society. It shows man’s capacity to be evil. War is evil, but sometimes man has to play with the devil to get rid of him.”
Forquer also explored more contemporary skirmishes in his work, such as the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the clashes between police and demonstrators outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968. His work was displayed in regional institutions like the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, the Oglebay Institute in Wheeling, W.Va., and the Butler Museum of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio. His work is also a part of collections held by W&J, the Washington County Courthouse, California University of Pennsylvania and the Civil War Museum and Library in Philadelphia.
Forquer’s keen interest in history also found an outlet through his work as a board member for the Washington County Historical Society.
“He loved helping people develop their own artistic abilities and creativity,” Susanne Forquer explained. “He loved teaching. He was an educator at heart.”
In a Facebook post, Donna Jordan, a former art teacher in the Washington and Trinity school districts, said Forquer is the reason she became an artist and an educator.
“Besides being an exceptional artist, he was funny, loving and always kind.”
Jim Winegar, a Graysville-based potter, knew Forquer for more than 30 years, and he “always marveled at the breadth of his talent.”
A history major at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Forquer received a master’s degree in art education at the University of Pittsburgh.
Forquer died of multiple medical conditions, his daughter said. Aside from her, he is survived by three sisters and a brother. His funeral will be private.