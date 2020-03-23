The Washington Area Humane Society started an emergency pet food bank program Friday to help people who may struggle to care for their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve already accumulated a large stockpile,” said Kelly Proudfit, executive director of the humane society. “We’re basically turning our entire lobby into a food bank space.”
Those in need will be able to call 724-222-PETS, ext. 108, Monday through Friday, to get assistance. If no one answers, Proudfit says someone will call back as soon as possible.
“The goal of this program is to help seniors, the disabled, low-income families and other high-risk individuals who are shut in and have no way to get food for their pets,” Proudfit said.
According to Proudfit, humane society staff and volunteers will make weekly deliveries for Washington County residents only. They will also have a designated pickup day at the shelter, located at 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four.
“If they’re able to get it, we’re going to ask them to come get it. We’ll do delivery as long as we have the people and resources to do it,” Proudfit said.
As the humane society works to help people through the coronavirus crisis, Proudfit asks that people consider making donations.
“We’re 100% community funded. We don’t get county funding. The only way we can do that is if people donate food and money to the shelter. Food is really important,” Proudfit said.
Food can be dropped off in bins outside the shelter. As part of the humane society’s social distancing efforts, only paid staff is allowed inside the building.
Though it is adjusting its operations, the humane society is still taking in animals, though it is limiting it to strays and emergency situations.
It is also continuing to do adoptions. To adopt, you must fill out an application online and wait for approval before meeting the animal. The humane society will bring the animal outside to meet their potential new owner.
“We’re trying to weed out unnecessary visits,” Proudfit said.
