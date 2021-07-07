Every year, school districts in Pennsylvania adopt a general fund budget by June 30, one of the most important responsibilities of a school district.
Following is a roundup of 2021-22 final budgets that local school districts have adopted in recent weeks.
Washington County
Avella School District: School board directors adopted a general fund budget of $11,945,719. The budget includes a .4233 hike in the millage rate. Millage is set at 11.5630.
Bentworth School District: The school board adopted a spending plan of $20,137,177. The budget includes a millage hike of .52, setting the millage rate at 13.26.
Bethlehem-Center School District: The board of directors adopted a $22.150 million general fund budget of approximately $22.150 million, which includes a .4578-mill increase. It raises the millage rate to 10.8643 mills.
Burgettstown Area School District: The school board adopted a final budget of $22,905,681, with no tax increase. The millage is set at 12.7529.
California Area School District: The school board adopted a final general fund budget of $16,354,773. The millage rate was set at 12.8943 mills, an increase of .5078 mills.
Canon-McMillan School District: Directors adopted a $95,118,718 general fund budget. There was no tax increase. The millage rate is 11.9529.
Charleroi Area School District: Directors adopted a $26,234,455 spending plan. There was no tax increase, and the millage rate remains at 17.5739 mills.
Chartiers-Houston School District: School board directors adopted a $21,148,085 budget. The millage rate for 2021-22 is set at 13.471, which includes a .43 millage rate increase.
Fort Cherry School District: The school board approved a final spending plan of $19,674,959. The millage rate is set at 13.4347, an increase of .5043 mills over the 2020-21 millage rate.
Peters Township School District: The school board approved a $74,250,401 spending plan. The budget includes a .42-mill increase over 2020-21, raising the real estate tax to 14.58 mills.
Ringgold School District: The school board adopted a $47,866,588 final budget that includes a .25-mill increase. The 2021-22 millage is 14.7705.
Trinity Area School District: The school board adopted a $63,743,330 budget that includes a .25-mill increase, raising the total millage rate from 13.65 to 13.90.
Washington School District: The school board adopted a final spending plan of $29,126,045. There is no tax increase, and the millage rate is set at 15.1578.
Greene County
Central Greene School District: The school board adopted a $33,864,771 spending plan that does not include a tax increase. The millage rate remains at 29.1175.
Jefferson-Morgan School District: The school board adopted a $15,019,000 spending plan. There is no tax increase, and the millage rate remains at 29 mills.
Southeastern Greene School District: The school district budget was approved without a tax increase. The millage is set at 23 mills for 2021-22.
West Greene School District: Directors approved a $15,250,107 budget. There is no tax increase, and the millage rate is set at 19.96 mills.
Carmichaels and McGuffey school districts did not provide budget information.