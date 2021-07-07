school lockers.JPG

Every year, school districts in Pennsylvania adopt a general fund budget by June 30, one of the most important responsibilities of a school district.

Following is a roundup of 2021-22 final budgets that local school districts have adopted in recent weeks.

Washington County

Avella School District: School board directors adopted a general fund budget of $11,945,719. The budget includes a .4233 hike in the millage rate. Millage is set at 11.5630.

Bentworth School District: The school board adopted a spending plan of $20,137,177. The budget includes a millage hike of .52, setting the millage rate at 13.26.

Bethlehem-Center School District: The board of directors adopted a $22.150 million general fund budget of approximately $22.150 million, which includes a .4578-mill increase. It raises the millage rate to 10.8643 mills.

Burgettstown Area School District: The school board adopted a final budget of $22,905,681, with no tax increase. The millage is set at 12.7529.

California Area School District: The school board adopted a final general fund budget of $16,354,773. The millage rate was set at 12.8943 mills, an increase of .5078 mills.

Canon-McMillan School District: Directors adopted a $95,118,718 general fund budget. There was no tax increase. The millage rate is 11.9529.

Charleroi Area School District: Directors adopted a $26,234,455 spending plan. There was no tax increase, and the millage rate remains at 17.5739 mills.

Chartiers-Houston School District: School board directors adopted a $21,148,085 budget. The millage rate for 2021-22 is set at 13.471, which includes a .43 millage rate increase.

Fort Cherry School District: The school board approved a final spending plan of $19,674,959. The millage rate is set at 13.4347, an increase of .5043 mills over the 2020-21 millage rate.

Peters Township School District: The school board approved a $74,250,401 spending plan. The budget includes a .42-mill increase over 2020-21, raising the real estate tax to 14.58 mills.

Ringgold School District: The school board adopted a $47,866,588 final budget that includes a .25-mill increase. The 2021-22 millage is 14.7705.

Trinity Area School District: The school board adopted a $63,743,330 budget that includes a .25-mill increase, raising the total millage rate from 13.65 to 13.90.

Washington School District: The school board adopted a final spending plan of $29,126,045. There is no tax increase, and the millage rate is set at 15.1578.

Greene County

Central Greene School District: The school board adopted a $33,864,771 spending plan that does not include a tax increase. The millage rate remains at 29.1175.

Jefferson-Morgan School District: The school board adopted a $15,019,000 spending plan. There is no tax increase, and the millage rate remains at 29 mills.

Southeastern Greene School District: The school district budget was approved without a tax increase. The millage is set at 23 mills for 2021-22.

West Greene School District: Directors approved a $15,250,107 budget. There is no tax increase, and the millage rate is set at 19.96 mills.

Carmichaels and McGuffey school districts did not provide budget information.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In